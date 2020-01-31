Global  

Coronavirus Fears Leads to Apple Closing Stores and Offices in China

Coronavirus Fears Leads to Apple Closing Stores and Offices in China

Coronavirus Fears Leads to Apple Closing Stores and Offices in China

Coronavirus Fears Leads to Apple Closing Stores and Offices in China In a statement, the company says closings will last through February 9.

It adds that re-openings will happen "as soon as possible." Foxconn, which runs Apple's factories in China, tells The Verge that production will not be affected.

Apple's statement also confirms that its online store in China will not be closed.

Coronavirus has left over 350 people dead in the country and is now a global public health emergency.

It has infected thousands globally and many airlines have halted flights to China.

For the first time in half a century, the disease had led America to issue a mandatory CDC quarantine.
Apple is closing all offices and stores in China through February 9thIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Apple is no longer just closing one store in China over...
Apple can sell more iPhones later in the year and fewer earlier on while the coronavirus spreads.

CHINA — Starbucks has shut down half of its stores in China amid the coronavirus outbreak in order to protect its staff and support government containment efforts.

