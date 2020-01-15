'Overwhelming evidence' to convict Trump -Schiff

Global  

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:14s - Published < > Embed
Lead impeachment manager for the U.S. House of Representatives Adam Schiff urged the Senate during closing arguments of the impeachment trial to convict U.S. President Donald Trump due to &apos;overwhelming evidence.&apos;
