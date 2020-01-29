Global  

Matt Hancock: We have no plans to evacuate all UK nationals from China

Matt Hancock has updated MPs on how the UK is dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

The Health Secretary says the number of cases of the virus worldwide is doubling roughly every five days but that the UK has no plans to evacuate all remaining UK nationals from China.
