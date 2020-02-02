'Bad Boys For Life' Sets New Box Office Record

After three weeks in theaters, "Bad Boys for Life" is officially the highest-grossing movie in the trilogy bringing in another $30.8 million from overseas markets.

DCIP The latest Bad Boys release once again finished at the top of the box office pushing it to the highest grossing rel… https://t.co/DEZfb48jZT 46 minutes ago

Get Known Radio New post: “Bad Boys for Life” Sets Record At Box Office https://t.co/FN6MeuNEAg Join our discord for exclusive con… https://t.co/5oRZW1gzc1 6 minutes ago