Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Super Bowl attendees were outraged over 'ridiculous' concession prices

Super Bowl attendees were outraged over 'ridiculous' concession prices

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:34s - Published < > Embed
Super Bowl attendees were outraged over 'ridiculous' concession prices

Super Bowl attendees were outraged over 'ridiculous' concession prices

Super Bowl attendees were outraged over 'ridiculous' concession prices.

Fans attending Super Bowl LIV likely paid more than $6,000 per ticket, but that’s before they got to the concession stand.

According to the Los Angeles Times, buckets of popcorn were going for $15, while a large Bud Light cost fans $17.

The prices drew a range of reactions online, including some who called the situation “ridiculous” and borderline illegal.

Others pointed out that the costs weren’t too different than those seen at other major-league sporting events, .

With many adding that those who could afford Super Bowl tickets were likely OK with high prices.

In 2018, fans were complaining about $16 nachos and $19 cheese curds — but that doesn’t mean this year’s costs weren’t comparably steep.

According to Statista, the average price of a beer at an NFL stadium in 2019 was around $8.50, while soft drinks and hot dogs were close to $5 apiece.

Prices at last year's Super Bowl in Atlanta were notoriously cheap, with a burger costing just $5
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Joe_Watkins_62

Joe @Bodoc1 @EricTrump @LaraLeaTrump @parscale You going to ask the OTHER 103,216 attendees of the Super Bowl how THEY… https://t.co/W4bULvPMUN 6 hours ago

rogerddodger

ROGER d DODGER RT @FarmAid: If you're really good at translating roman numerals and knowing your Super Bowl history, you'll know that when we were invited… 23 hours ago

FarmAid

Farm Aid If you're really good at translating roman numerals and knowing your Super Bowl history, you'll know that when we w… https://t.co/sXz0ghEWaW 1 day ago

52fairway

Donna Eastlund The Cheering Crowds in Trump’s Big Super Bowl Ad Were Forced to Be There #SmartNews 🕳Trump advertises on Craig’s li… https://t.co/hEHSnMkSrn 4 days ago

GHallComedy

Garrett 🛠 If you’re at a super bowl party this weekend, always remember that it’s okay to not know much about football and st… https://t.co/xNvLPm56Ze 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fans paying highest prices in years for Super Bowl LIV tickets [Video]Fans paying highest prices in years for Super Bowl LIV tickets

Fans of the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs paying highest price for Super Bowl tickets since 2015

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:02Published

AirBNB accused of price-gouging Super Bowl fans [Video]AirBNB accused of price-gouging Super Bowl fans

A watchdog group says AirBNB is raising prices too much for properties near the Super Bowl in Miami

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.