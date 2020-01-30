Teenage Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
by two members of Sweden’s
Left Party, Jens Holm and
Hakan Svenneling.
According to the Swedish lawmakers,
Thunberg deserves the award for her hard work
of bringing awareness to the “climate crisis.” Jens Holm and Hakan
Svenneling, via 'The Hill' Thunberg was previously
nominated for the award in
2019 by three members of
the Norwegian Parliament.
The honor ended up going to
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
If Thunberg wins this year, she would be
the first person to receive the award for
climate change activism since Al Gore in 2007.
She would also be one of the
youngest people to ever receive
the honor alongside Malala Yousafzai,
who received the award in 2014.