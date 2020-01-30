Global  

Teenage Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize The 17-year-old was nominated by two members of Sweden’s Left Party, Jens Holm and Hakan Svenneling.

According to the Swedish lawmakers, Thunberg deserves the award for her hard work of bringing awareness to the “climate crisis.” Jens Holm and Hakan Svenneling, via 'The Hill' Thunberg was previously nominated for the award in 2019 by three members of the Norwegian Parliament.

The honor ended up going to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

If Thunberg wins this year, she would be the first person to receive the award for climate change activism since Al Gore in 2007.

She would also be one of the youngest people to ever receive the honor alongside Malala Yousafzai, who received the award in 2014.
Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

It's the second time the young activist's name has been put forward for the award.
