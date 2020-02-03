Global  

Myanmar Shelling Kills Two Women, Injures Seven Rohingya

Two women were killed and seven other people were wounded when shells hit a Rohingya village in Myanmar’s Rakhine state on Saturday.

The shelling came two days after the United Nations’ highest court ordered Myanmar to protect the Rohingya.

Maung Kyaw Zan is a member of the national parliament for Buthidaung township in northern Rakhine state.

Zan said shells fired from a nearby battalion hit Kin Taung village in the middle of the night.

The army rejected accusations that the Myanmar military was responsible for the shelling at Kin Taung.

The military blamed the AA, a Rakhine ethnic rebel group which has been fighting for greater autonomy in the state for more than a year.
