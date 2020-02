Crews Beginning To Dismantle Kobe Bryant Fan Memorials 18 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:31s - Published Lower Merion High School is donating items to organizations and charities. Lower Merion High School is donating items to organizations and charities.

Crews Beginning To Dismantle Kobe Bryant Fan Memorials LANE JUST BEFORE 5:00.POLICE ARE STILL INVESTIGATINGTHE CAUSE OF THE BLAZE NO ONEELSE WAS INJURY.KOBE BRYANT MEANTIME WASKILL IN THE HELL CAPTAINERCRASH JUST OVER A WEEK AGO ANDNOW CREWS ARE BEGINNING TODISMANTLE THE FAN MEMORIALS.LOWER MERION HIGH SCHOOL ISDONATING ITEMS TO CENTERS ANDOTHER COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONSAND CHARITIES.MEANWHILE THE STAPLES SENTINNER LOS ANGELES ALL OF THEWRITTEN MESSAGES, FLOWERS, CANALSO FROM THE OTHER GIFTS WILLBE GIVEN TO VANESSA BRYANT ANDHER FAMILY.OTHER ITEMS SUCH AS JERSEY,BASKETBALLS, ARTWORK WILL BESTORED AND CATALOGUED.





