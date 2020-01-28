Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > China's Coronavirus Isn't Just Threatening Humanity, It's Threatening Global Markets

China's Coronavirus Isn't Just Threatening Humanity, It's Threatening Global Markets

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
China's Coronavirus Isn't Just Threatening Humanity, It's Threatening Global Markets

China's Coronavirus Isn't Just Threatening Humanity, It's Threatening Global Markets

Concerns about the Wuhan coronavirus have rippled far beyond its epicenter in China in recent weeks.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index closed down nearly 8% on Monday, erasing roughly $400 billion in value.

But with no insight into how long the epidemic will last, the damage may become even more widespread than originally thought.

Markets Insider reports analysts estimate that the coronavirus will chip away as much as 0.3% from global GDP this year.

That would bring the annual growth rate to its slowest pace since the financial crisis a decade ago.

That's prompted a wave of efforts to insulate the global economy from a sharp slowdown.

Saudi Arabia could push for large oil production cuts at cartel meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Asian Markets In Negative Territory After Wall Street Sell-off

Asian stock markets are in negative territory on Monday amid concerns about the rapid spread of the...
RTTNews - Published

Global Markets: Stocks rebound in broad rally, safe-haven assets lose luster

Global equity markets rebounded in a broad rally on Tuesday and some safe-haven assets lost a bit of...
Reuters India - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Just_A_WeebOAO

Just A Weeb RT @NPR: Faced with nearly 700 suspected cases of Wuhan coronavirus, nurses in Hong Kong are threatening to go on strike if the city doesn'… 11 hours ago

Just_A_WeebOAO

Just A Weeb RT @ABCWorldNews: THE OUTBREAK SPREADS: The death toll continues to rise from the coronavirus outbreak, with more than 14,500 reported case… 11 hours ago

Just_Gramma

leonie kapsa RT @batchelorshow: PRC fail. Coronavirus: more than 500 doctors, health care workers in Hong Kong join calls for border closure with mainl… 1 day ago

travfed

Travis Fedschun The Level 4 travel advisory just issued for China is the State Department’s highest advisory level due to “greater… https://t.co/HRr5bbdU9j 4 days ago

panderson1988

Patrick Did WHO just praised China for transparency? The same China that jailed journalists who tried to talked about this… https://t.co/dJhXOkACUw 4 days ago

ryanpoe

Ryan Poe NEW: China's Wuhan coronavirus isn't just threatening the global economy — it's threatening Memphis' economy. https://t.co/u6Av3WGhje 5 days ago

EMArbTrader

EM Arb Trader RT @LeeAndy33996956: @SariArhoHavren Nothings of bad taste here. It's a cartoon depicting the reality. China is a giant virus threatening t… 6 days ago

LeeAndy33996956

Lee, Andy 李安 🇩🇪🇪🇺🇹🇼🇯🇵🇰🇷 @SariArhoHavren Nothings of bad taste here. It's a cartoon depicting the reality. China is a giant virus threatenin… https://t.co/7SwEXeAWXl 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delta, American Airlines Cancel Flights to China After WHO Declares Coronavirus Global Emergency [Video]Delta, American Airlines Cancel Flights to China After WHO Declares Coronavirus Global Emergency

Both Delta Airlines and American Airlines have canceled flights to China.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:02Published

U.S. stocks slump on coronavirus fears, weaker GDP [Video]U.S. stocks slump on coronavirus fears, weaker GDP

U.S. stocks edged lower on Thursday, as the coronavirus epidemic fanned fears of a further hit to China's economy, while a mixed batch of earnings from technology firms also weighed on sentiment...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.