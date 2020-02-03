Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > San Francisco 49ers Quietly Return Home After Super Bowl Loss

San Francisco 49ers Quietly Return Home After Super Bowl Loss

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:44s - Published < > Embed
San Francisco 49ers Quietly Return Home After Super Bowl Loss

San Francisco 49ers Quietly Return Home After Super Bowl Loss

Andrea Nakano reports on the 49ers landing in San Jose following flight from Miami (2-3-2020)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Reggie Bush breaks down why San Francisco’s loss was ‘100% on Kyle Shanahan’

Reggie Bush breaks down why San Francisco’s loss was ‘100% on Kyle Shanahan’Reggie Bush joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the San Francisco 49ers falling to the...
FOX Sports - Published

Kansas City Chiefs beat San Francisco 49ers to end 50-year Super Bowl drought

The Kansas City Chiefs ended a half-century Super Bowl drought with a dramatic 31-20 comeback win...
France 24 - Published Also reported by •bizjournalsMediaiteBBC Sport



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

49ers Coach Sowers After Super Bowl Loss: Be Kind [Video]49ers Coach Sowers After Super Bowl Loss: Be Kind

Allen Martin reports on Kate Sowers tweeting about Super Bowl LIV loss (2-3

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:50Published

11th Annual FRESH Fest Showcases Experimental Dance, Music, Performances [Video]11th Annual FRESH Fest Showcases Experimental Dance, Music, Performances

Festival co-curator and co-director of NAKA Dance Theatre Jose Navarette talks to Anne Makovec about the 11th Annual FRESH Fest happening through January 26, in San Francisco. For info go to..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.