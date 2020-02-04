Global  

Mark Pysyk's first NHL hat trick

Mark Pysyk's first NHL hat trick

Mark Pysyk's first NHL hat trick

Mark Pysyk scores in the 1st period and adds two more in the 3rd, leading the Panthers to a 5-3 win with his first NHL hat trick
Pysyk scores 3 times as Panthers beat Maple Leafs 5-3

Pysyk scores 3 times as Panthers beat Maple Leafs 5-3Mark Pysyk scored three times in his first career hat trick, and the Florida Panthers beat the...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



SportsfanSoflo

SoFlo Sports Fan RT @FlaPanthers: Mark Pysyk gets his first career hat trick; #FlaPanthers claim third place in the Atlantic Division after a 5-3 victory to… 3 minutes ago

Canadian_Guano

Nobody's Fool RT @SPcrusaders: Congrats to Sherwood Park native, and former Cru affiliate, Mark Pysyk on his first career hat trick! https://t.co/QGmHvc0… 30 minutes ago

SPcrusaders

Sherwood Park Crusaders Congrats to Sherwood Park native, and former Cru affiliate, Mark Pysyk on his first career hat trick! https://t.co/QGmHvc0E1F 31 minutes ago

FlaPanthers

Florida Panthers Mark Pysyk gets his first career hat trick; #FlaPanthers claim third place in the Atlantic Division after a 5-3 vic… https://t.co/N47GVi2Cnp 32 minutes ago

davis_disc

Davis Di Sciglio RT @FriedgeHNIC: Mark Pysyk first career NHL hat trick. 37 minutes ago

rpmconcerts

Casey Watkins RT @RobCarlinNBCS: “He’s built like a Prius. He’s eco-friendly. He’s cheap. He’s electric. He’s a gift to earth.” That’s Keith Yandle desc… 50 minutes ago

SunSentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel Mark Pysyk gets first career hat trick, propels Panthers past Maple Leafs https://t.co/LLDxui3bJP https://t.co/f1I1K2G4kf 51 minutes ago

MrsBoop1988

Donna R 🏒🥅😻🐀 RT @JamieHersch: Mark Pysyk scores his first NHL hat trick, and now the @FlaPanthers are the ONLY team with 5 hat tricks this season. #hats… 1 hour ago


Panthers score four unanswered goals in 3rd period [Video]Panthers score four unanswered goals in 3rd period

With the Panthers down 3-1 in the 3rd, Mark Pysyk scores his second goal, Jonathan Huberdeau ties it, Mike Hoffman takes the lead and Pysyk finishes a hat trick with an empty-netter

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:29Published

