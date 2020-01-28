Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Some Say Iowa Caucuses Were Chaotic

Some Say Iowa Caucuses Were Chaotic

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:51s - Published < > Embed
Some Say Iowa Caucuses Were Chaotic

Some Say Iowa Caucuses Were Chaotic

Results were delayed for the Iowa caucuses Monday night, and some caucusgoers said the caucus in Bettendorf was confusing and not well-organized.

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lines, some delays signal strong turnout at Iowa caucuses

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Lines of people snaked out the door and down the block waiting to enter an...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •NPR


Drake University in Iowa holds "mock caucus" ahead of the real thing

Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa held a "mock caucus" Tuesday night for college students. The...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

M_William_1985

Mina Michel William RT @Evan_Rosenfeld: The Iowa Democratic Party says #IowaCaucuses results are coming in slowly because of "quality control." @MauraBarrett… 1 minute ago

IsItUpOrDown

VeryRandyReality Some of these Bernie Bros aren't too bright huh? Tom Perez drove policies for caucus states that were meant to actu… https://t.co/HYqlCF7Oxk 6 minutes ago

jabnolimit

robert fuller RT @RealMattCouch: The Democrats can’t even run the Iowa caucuses, and some of you were going to vote for them to run America??? 15 minutes ago

AustinLouis5

Austin Louis RT @NBCNews: WATCH: The Iowa Democratic Party says #IowaCaucuses results are coming in slowly because of "quality control." @MauraBarrett… 17 minutes ago

GrahamB47

graham RT @JeremyMonjo: or maybe just some dystopian I Love the 20s Ancient Michael Ian Black: Remember the night President Pete just declared h… 17 minutes ago

JeremyMonjo

Jingleghost or maybe just some dystopian I Love the 20s Ancient Michael Ian Black: Remember the night President Pete just dec… https://t.co/OiRdTdXvX4 19 minutes ago

Laudandus

Laudandus @feverlaser This looks like they told an intern to tweet some stuff about the iowa caucuses but the intern wasn't s… https://t.co/Q4cNl3HNzw 19 minutes ago

princess6_9

⚡CO⚡️ RT @WSJ: Some initial results from the caucuses were expected to be released by now, but Iowa Democratic Party spokeswoman Mandy McClure sa… 21 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iowa Caucus Results Delayed After Issues In Reporting [Video]Iowa Caucus Results Delayed After Issues In Reporting

The chair of the Iowa Democratic Party said in a statement that they found "inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results," but said it is "simply a reporting issue."

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 05:08Published

Amid delay of Iowa results, Klobuchar tells voters 'join us' [Video]Amid delay of Iowa results, Klobuchar tells voters 'join us'

Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar gives a speech during a delay in the results of the Iowa caucus, telling American voters "join us because we are going to be here, it looks like, a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.