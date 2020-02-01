Coronavirus: Kerala declares state emergency, forms body to monitor disease | OneIndia News

Questions on DMK's confidence after it hires Prashant Kishor's I-PAC, Judge claims quid pro quo in Chinmayanand's case, Chidambaram calls Budget a flop show, Zaira Wasim pens note on 'Kashmiris sufferings', Kerala declares state emergency over Coronavirus, Death toll in China rises to 425 and more news



