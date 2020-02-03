Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Malawi > Malawi top court annuls presidential election results

Malawi top court annuls presidential election results

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:14s - Published < > Embed
Malawi top court annuls presidential election results

Malawi top court annuls presidential election results

The vote in May returned President Mutharika to power, leading to deadly confrontations and widespread unrest.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Malawi: Malawi Court Quashes Mutharika's Re-Election, Orders Fresh Voting

[Nyasa Times] A five judges panel of High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court in the...
allAfrica.com - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Malawi: Top Court Nullifies 2019 Poll, Orders New Election in 150 Days

[Deutsche Welle] The court ruled to overturn the 2019 presidential vote after the opposition argued...
allAfrica.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

PRINCESSOPRAH

#RestructureNigeria RT @ChidiOdinkalu: In Malawi, southern #Africa, the Supreme Court has annuled presidential election results from May 2019 citing massive i… 2 minutes ago

News_Kenya

Breaking News [BUSINESS] Malawi court annuls President Mutharika's 2019 election victory: In a unanimous decision, a panel of fiv… https://t.co/4PXC99C2dA 2 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama New Times (Rwanda) Malawi court annuls President Mutharika's 2019 election victory: Malawi’s Constitutional Court o… https://t.co/nnBqHd1ijI 3 minutes ago

dr_nxledi

willing buyer willing sfebe™️ RT @BirgitMSchwarz: In a historic decision, #Malawi's Constitutional Court has annulled last year's presidential election, saying that pres… 11 minutes ago

Tobechu59292139

Tobechukwu RT @izzy_mbonu: Can only be in a society inhabited by humans. Don't know who inhabits this space called Nigeria. https://t.co/MpZD85nVQN 17 minutes ago

Noah08122151

Noah Malawi top court annuls presidential election results https://t.co/1I3nI80Ukj 19 minutes ago

nbstv

NBS Television RT @nilepostnews: The constitutional court in Malawi has annulled the 2019 presidential elections over irregularities. #NilePostNews #NBSUp… 19 minutes ago

BirgitMSchwarz

Birgit Schwarz In a historic decision, #Malawi's Constitutional Court has annulled last year's presidential election, saying that… https://t.co/OuI8ukRztQ 23 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Day In Court Set For Giuliani Pals Lev Parnas, Igor Fruman [Video]Day In Court Set For Giuliani Pals Lev Parnas, Igor Fruman

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman are set to go on trial on October 5th, 2020. Parnas and Fruman are two associates of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. The pair were charged last..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Malawi's disputed election: Court to rule on 2019 results [Video]Malawi's disputed election: Court to rule on 2019 results

Malawi gripped by months of protests over what opposition says are irregularities in May electoral results.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.