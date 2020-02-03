Global  

Lil Wayne Claims He's Got 20 More Albums In His Back Pocket

Lil Wayne dropped his long-awaited Funeral album on Friday (January 31), but he’s already looking ahead to what’s next.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Weezy said he’s quickly moving on from his latest LP because he’s got enough material for 20 more.

