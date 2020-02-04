'This was a purely partisan impeachment' -Philbin 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:38s - Published 'This was a purely partisan impeachment' -Philbin Deputy Counsel to the President, Patrick Philbin argued during closing arguments of the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump that the impeachment process was 'purely partisan.' 0

