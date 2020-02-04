Global  

Beijing's central business district desolate as coronavirus fears continue

Beijing's central business district desolate as coronavirus fears continue

Beijing's central business district desolate as coronavirus fears continue

Beijing's streets are near enough empty as coronavirus fears force the population to seek refuge in their own homes and avoid going outside.
Beijing's central business district desolate as coronavirus fears continue

Beijing's streets are near enough empty as coronavirus fears force the population to seek refuge in their own homes and avoid going outside.

Footage from Guomao this morning (February 4) shows the central business district of the city centre close to empty, with little traffic during rush hour.

The city - of over 20 million - has imposed restrictions on travel in an effort to curtail the spread of the disease.

The filmer explained: "The Lunar New Year holiday has ended in China, but rush hour remains calm and streets relatively empty as the novel coronavirus outbreak continues to keep businesses closed and residents indoors in Beijing."




