Iowa caucus results delayed in confusing start to 2020 Democratic primaries

Iowa caucus results delayed in confusing start to 2020 Democratic primariesIowa caucus results delayed in confusing start to 2020 Democratic primaries
Democrats' bid to challenge Trump off to a messy start in Iowa

The Democratic Party's effort to choose an election challenger to Republican U.S. President Donald...
Reuters - Published

Bad start for Democrats: Big delay for leadoff Iowa results

The Iowa Democratic Party said Monday night that results from the state's first-in-the-nation caucus...
CTV News - Published


FranYou29224811

CottonHawes RT @4AmericanKat: Congratulations Dems you’re officially the party with a permanent asterisk* *Cheaters *Liars *Masters of election inter… 3 seconds ago

captainanglin

Salted Popcorn What a Train Wreck!.... DEMOCRAT PARTY SECRETIVE APP CRASHES Hours Before Iowa Caucus Reporting -- Results Delayed! https://t.co/4yk2mlsOKx 18 seconds ago

LinhBuiWJZ

Linh Bui WJZ Iowa caucus results delayed because of "inconsistencies." https://t.co/SPgcusziD3 28 seconds ago

Chris84962023

chris RT @Thomas1774Paine: Parscale: "Democrat party meltdown. They can’t even run a caucus and they want to run the government" https://t.co/uwu… 29 seconds ago

almaclean28

Allen MacLean RT @SweetKat111: HERE WE GO AGAIN‼️ Another rigged outcome curtesy of the DNC! Let me translate this video title for you: Iowa Caucus Ou… 33 seconds ago

PaulTOwen

Paul Tudor Owen Democratic race: Iowa caucus shambles as results are delayed – live coverage https://t.co/ShxZxNL456 44 seconds ago

kateb722

Kate B RT @raphaellaN: What a Train Wreck!.... DEMOCRAT PARTY SECRETIVE APP CRASHES Hours Before Iowa Caucus Reporting -- Results Delayed! https:… 52 seconds ago

ACrawfordWYFF4

Amanda Crawford RT @brianneDMR: 'It was a total mess': Caucusing is long over but Iowa still doesn't have a winner https://t.co/28ZOceQ2Lo 1 minute ago


Iowa caucus results delay is 'not a hack' [Video]Iowa caucus results delay is 'not a hack'

The Democratic Party&apos;s effort to choose an election challenger to Republican U.S. President Donald Trump got off to a chaotic start in Iowa, with officials blaming..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:26Published

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders claim Iowa wins despite results delay [Video]Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders claim Iowa wins despite results delay

Democratic candidates Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders have claimed wins in the Iowa caucus despite a major delay to the results announcement. Results from Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus have..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published

