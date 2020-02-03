Dwayne Johnson and Oprah Winfrey tease being 'Running Mates' in Super Bowl ad 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:12s - Published Dwayne Johnson and Oprah Winfrey tease being 'Running Mates' in Super Bowl ad In the ad, the duo is seen on treadmills, casually hinting at a presidential bid.

