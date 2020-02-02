Global  

Lady Gaga makes new romance instagram official

Lady Gaga makes new romance instagram official

Lady Gaga makes new romance instagram official

Lady Gaga has confirmed reports she is dating Parker Group CEO and Harvard University graduate Michael Polansky by making her latest not-so-bad romance Instagram official.
