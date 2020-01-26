Global  

Coronavirus: Pressure grows for Hong Kong to close border

Coronavirus: Pressure grows for Hong Kong to close borderHong Kong has recorded its first death from the coronavirus outbreak.
Coronavirus Live Updates: Hong Kong Reports Its First Death From Outbreak

The death of the 39-year-old man was the second from the coronavirus outside mainland China. It came...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsIndependent


HK confirms 6th coronavirus case

Hong Kong, Jan 26 (IANS) Hong Kong has confirmed a sixth case of the novel coronavirus, sources said...
Sify - Published Also reported by •NPR



Coronavirus death in Hong Kong, as China admits 'shortcomings' [Video]Coronavirus death in Hong Kong, as China admits 'shortcomings'

Death announced after China records biggest single-day increase in fatalities since outbreak began late last year.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:50Published

Hong Kong Closes 10 Of 13 Border Crossings With China To Curb Spread Of Coronavirus [Video]Hong Kong Closes 10 Of 13 Border Crossings With China To Curb Spread Of Coronavirus

Hong Kong Closes 10 Of 13 Border Crossings With China To Curb Spread Of Coronavirus

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

