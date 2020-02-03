WEB EXTRA Eye on the Day Feb 4

Global  

EYE ON THE DAY: a delay in results at the Iowa caucuses, President Trump will deliver the State of the Union ahead of what's likely the final Senate impeachment vote, and Hamilton heads to movie theaters.

