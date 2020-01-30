Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Christmas Island > Australian Wuhan evacuees land on Christmas Island

Australian Wuhan evacuees land on Christmas Island

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
Australian Wuhan evacuees land on Christmas Island

Australian Wuhan evacuees land on Christmas Island

Australians evacuated from China's Wuhan city arrived in the Indian Ocean territory of Christmas Island on Tuesday (February 4), where they will be quarantined to prevent the spread of a new flu-like coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Australian Wuhan evacuees land on Christmas Island

Some 241 passengers on the initial flight will be quarantined for two weeks on the remote Australia-run island, about 1,400 km (870 miles) northwest of mainland Australia.

A Qantas Airways flight carrying the evacuees and Department of Health officials landed at a military airbase north of Perth, where passengers were transferred to two smaller planes for the flight to Christmas Island.

Australia has said it plans to keep evacuees on Christmas Island for two weeks, the maximum incubation period of the newly identified virus which has sparked a global health emergency and killed more than 400 people in China, mostly in Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province.

There were 600 Australians registered in the Hubei region as of last week and Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday a second evacuation flight may be arranged.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australia virus evacuation flight heads to island [Video]Australia virus evacuation flight heads to island

Australian citizens and permanent residents, evacuated out of the coronavirus epicentre in Wuhan, arrived at a remote airbase in Learmonth, Western Australia on Monday (February 3), before being..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:43Published

Australia defends coronavirus quarantine plans [Video]Australia defends coronavirus quarantine plans

The Australian government has defended its plans to quarantine Australian evacuees from coronavirus epicentre Wuhan, at its controversial offshore detention center at Christmas Island. Libby Hogan..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.