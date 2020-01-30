Global  

Australian Wuhan evacuees land on Christmas Island

Australians evacuated from China&apos;s Wuhan city arrived in the Indian Ocean territory of Christmas Island on Tuesday (February 4), where they will be quarantined to prevent the spread of a new flu-like coronavirus.
Recent related news from verified sources

First Australian coronavirus evacuees land on Christmas Island

The first Australians evacuated from the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, have...
SBS - Published Also reported by •Reuters



Recent related videos from verified sources

Australia virus evacuation flight heads to island [Video]Australia virus evacuation flight heads to island

Australian citizens and permanent residents, evacuated out of the coronavirus epicentre in Wuhan, arrived at a remote airbase in Learmonth, Western Australia on Monday (February 3), before being..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:43Published

Australia defends coronavirus quarantine plans [Video]Australia defends coronavirus quarantine plans

The Australian government has defended its plans to quarantine Australian evacuees from coronavirus epicentre Wuhan, at its controversial offshore detention center at Christmas Island. Libby Hogan..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:43Published

