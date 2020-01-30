One News Page (Australia) Australian Wuhan evacuees land on Christmas Island: https://t.co/YJFLZ8ssVg #ChristmasIsland 1 hour ago

10 News First The first group of Australian citizens evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan have touched down on Christmas Isla… https://t.co/tjTJq3JBWr 11 hours ago

Rose Gilby RT @RNBreakfast: The first Australian #coronavirus evacuees are on their way from #China on a #Qantas flight expected to touch down today i… 2 days ago

Courtney Bembridge RT @bengubana: WA Premier Mark McGowan says a flight from Wuhan with Australian evacuees will land at Learmonth air base in the state’s nor… 2 days ago

RN Breakfast The first Australian #coronavirus evacuees are on their way from #China on a #Qantas flight expected to touch down… https://t.co/8DF9nbyAaS 2 days ago

Ben Gubana WA Premier Mark McGowan says a flight from Wuhan with Australian evacuees will land at Learmonth air base in the st… https://t.co/Q42E7TAszp 2 days ago