Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Malaysia > Coronavirus: China readies thousands of new hospital beds in Wuhan

Coronavirus: China readies thousands of new hospital beds in Wuhan

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: China readies thousands of new hospital beds in Wuhan

Coronavirus: China readies thousands of new hospital beds in Wuhan

Malaysia has also beefed up cleaning at Kuala Lumpur’s airport in order to tackle the virus spread.

View on euronews
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | China readies thousands of new hospital beds in virus outbreak epicentre

Hundreds of empty beds lined an exhibition centre converted into a makeshift hospital at the...
News24 - Published

China admits 'shortcomings' in virus response

Beijing (AFP) Feb 3, 2020 China's top leadership on Monday admitted "shortcomings and...
Terra Daily - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Basketlade

Tracy Kubica RT @sixzik: Coronavirus: China readies thousands of new hospital beds in Wuhan https://t.co/V0BcQyUVTr https://t.co/dYB3W3MUOC 2 minutes ago

Occasion2B

Occasion2B Coronavirus: China readies thousands of new hospital beds in Wuhan,https://t.co/MLznOmjGws 3 minutes ago

sixzik

sixzik Coronavirus: China readies thousands of new hospital beds in Wuhan https://t.co/V0BcQyUVTr https://t.co/dYB3W3MUOC 4 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Coronavirus: China readies thousands of new hospital beds in Wuhan https://t.co/KDhqwI8iGS https://t.co/YEPWdmh6mp 20 minutes ago

PenaMinang

PM Institute RT @GulfTimes_QATAR: #China readies thousands of new hospital beds in #coronavirus outbreak #epicentre #Wuhan #Hubei https://t.co/ie7q8POF… 5 hours ago

GulfTimes_QATAR

Gulf-Times #China readies thousands of new hospital beds in #coronavirus outbreak #epicentre #Wuhan #Hubei https://t.co/ie7q8POFNS 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

San Diego family flying from Wuhan back to U.S. [Video]San Diego family flying from Wuhan back to U.S.

A San Diego is expected back in the U.S. from Wuhan, China, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:22Published

First coronavirus patients arrive at new Wuhan hospital that was built in eight days [Video]First coronavirus patients arrive at new Wuhan hospital that was built in eight days

The first coronavirus patients have been transferred to Huoshenshan Hospital, the newly-built hospital in Wuhan with 1,000 beds, at around 9 am on February 4. In the video, shot in the city of Wuhan..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.