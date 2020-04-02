Digital Trends Live 2.4.20 | Iowa Vote Delay, There's An App For That + Oscar VFx Films

Global  

Video Credit: Digital Trends
On Digital Trends Live today: A rather large hiccup in the Iowa caucus app is causing some precinct manager to tally votes manually; Google Photos bug may have mixed some of your archived photos with stranger accounts; Apple is launching on-site care in select cities; Pablo Escobar's brother is launching a foldable phone, taking aim at Samsung; Democratizing art buying with the Artland app; Nanoparticles could soon clean out your heart to help prevent heart attacks; How an A.I.

Text bot could help keep students in school; Disney's stunt-performing Spider-Man robots; NASA's Parker Solar Probe just set the record for fastest man-made object; Elon wants A.I.

Experts to come work for Tesla - no diplomas required; The benefits of playing video games, with the Entertainment Software Association; Breaking down the Oscar-nominated VFx films.
