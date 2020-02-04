Global  

Shaheen Bagh shooter joined AAP in 2019- Police

Shaheen Bagh shooter joined AAP in 2019- PoliceShaheen Bagh shooter joined AAP in 2019- Police
Political war erupts over Shaheen Bagh shooter's 'AAP link'; family denies Delhi Police claim

A war of words broke out between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday after the Delhi Police...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •HinduZee News


Shaheen Bagh shooter joined AAP in 2019: Cops


IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Zee News



'Joined AAP a year ago': Delhi police on Shaheen Bagh shooting accused [Video]'Joined AAP a year ago': Delhi police on Shaheen Bagh shooting accused

Delhi police revealed a fresh development in the case of shooting at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:05Published

