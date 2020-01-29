Coronavirus anger in China boils over as male driver slaps female gas station worker who told him to wear a mask

Global  

CCTV footage has emerged from China of a male motorist slapping a female gas station attendant who had tried to persuade the man to wear a mask as tensions rise during the coronavirus outbreak.

Video filmed in the Zhuxi county in central Hubei Province on January 30 shows the male customer and a female worker, who is wearing a mask, having an intense argument at a petrol station.

Another gas station worker in a red jacket watches on nearby.

The video shows the worker being dragged away by her colleague after she was shoulder-barged by the man.

But the unhappy motorist then followed her to the office and slaps her face.

The worker was reportedly trying to persuade the motorist to wear a mask based on the regulations during the current coronavirus outbreak.

However, the motorist swore at her and struck her up before driving away.

According to reports, police detained the man for 10 days and fined him 500 yuan (£55).




