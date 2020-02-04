Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ‘Birds Of Prey’ Cast Interview

‘Birds Of Prey’ Cast Interview

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:39s - Published < > Embed
‘Birds Of Prey’ Cast Interview

‘Birds Of Prey’ Cast Interview

“Birds Of Prey” is bringing Margot Robbie back to the big screen as Harley Quinn but she's not coming alone.

Harley is joined by a brand new flock and they sat down to dish about their characters and being a part of such an awesome team.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KarishmaSarkari

Karishma Sarkari My chat with #MargotRobbie and the cast of @birdsofprey is now live on @9HoneyCelebrity - check out the link below… https://t.co/nMEhoDgB6Q 5 hours ago

9HoneyCelebrity

9Honey Celebrity We loved chatting to Margot about her new film! https://t.co/VxLeWlr62c 15 hours ago

dresslikemargot

Margot Fashion Files Fashion Look: Margot Arrives at ABC Studios - https://t.co/JruUpelsjb - Straight after appearing on Good Morning Am… https://t.co/rY1F0nPGH3 17 hours ago

MassiveDynamyx

Massive Dynamyx 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @WarPlanPurple So gonna tank. Margot Robbie On Sexism, Jurnee Smollett-Bell On Body Image & Birds Of Prey Cast Wild… https://t.co/CGCMxT46lV 19 hours ago

sweetquebecer

Josée Légaré BIRDS OF PREY Fun Cast Interview: Past Jokers, R-Rating, Deleted Scenes,... https://t.co/q3KtoZuOxb via @YouTube 20 hours ago

marge_eiben

marge eiben @Dax_x98 Michael Strahan, Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie),and cast of Birds of Prey. Watching interview on GMA 1 day ago

BlogDeBatman

El Blog de Batman RT @QuinnofDiamonds: ♦️ Fun Fact: Margot Robbie is allergic to chicken egg whites, so they had to use duck eggs for her sandwich in Birds o… 2 days ago

MindOfYessenia

Yessenia_M. BIRDS OF PREY Fun NSFW Cast Interview: Past Jokers, R-Rating, Deleted Sc... https://t.co/Z5LjzaRvvH via @YouTube 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Birds of Prey Cast's Break-Up Advice [Video]Birds of Prey Cast's Break-Up Advice

Here's a little break-up advice, courtesy of the Birds of Prey cast, aka Margot Robbie, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Ella Jay Basco & Mary Elizabeth Winstead Report by Nathoom. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODE     Duration: 01:48Published

'Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)': Exclusive Interview With Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Ella Jay [Video]'Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)': Exclusive Interview With Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Ella Jay

Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn): Exclusive Interview With Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Ella Jay Basco & Cathy Yan - You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 02:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.