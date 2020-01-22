Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Wales > Kate and Will visit south Wales

Kate and Will visit south Wales

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Kate and Will visit south Wales

Kate and Will visit south Wales

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge began their visit to south Wales with a tour of one of the busiest lifeboat stations in Wales.

They went on to tour Tata Steel, the largest employer in the area, and also met parents at an ice cream parlour.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PunkinDyer

fcdyer RT @bernadette_07: Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive in South Wales https://t.co/a56GsJvgol via @Femail. Love the Cambridge Couple.… 5 days ago

bernadette_07

bernadette Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive in South Wales https://t.co/a56GsJvgol via @Femail. Love the Cambridge Cou… https://t.co/tXFhutDtiE 5 days ago

catarina_csn

Cat Robsten/SamCait RT @KathyConWom: "Kate will have benefited from learning the expectations and pitfalls of her future role. It has stood her in good stead a… 5 days ago

TandCmag

TOWN&COUNTRY Will and Kate just arrived in South Wales for a day full of appearances. https://t.co/dxxHYqT59S 6 days ago

KathyConWom

Kathy Gyngell "Kate will have benefited from learning the expectations and pitfalls of her future role. It has stood her in good… https://t.co/vA3hL77ZXU 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kate admits she would have welcomed extra support after having Prince George [Video]Kate admits she would have welcomed extra support after having Prince George

The Duchess of Cambridge has admitted she would have welcomed extra support after giving birth to Prince George while she lived in rural North Wales. Kate was speaking at an integrated children's..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published

Duchess of Cambridge all smiles with children in Wales [Video]Duchess of Cambridge all smiles with children in Wales

The Duchess of Cambridge visited a children's centre in Cardiff where she began asking parents what are the '5 big questions on the under 5s'. The visit forms part of Kate's landmark survey giving..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 03:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.