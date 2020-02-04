Global  

Iowa Democrats' Chaotic Caucus Leaves Candidates Frustrated

The Democratic primary process got off to a bumpy start on Tuesday in Iowa.

Reuters reports Iowa’s Democrats promised to begin to release long-delayed results on Tuesday afternoon from the party’s chaotic first voting.

Monday was a confusing night, when technological snafus prevented the announcement of a winner from voting at over 1,600 caucus sites in Iowa.

Iowa's Democratic party state chairman Troy Price says more than 50% of results will be released at 5 p.m.

Eastern Time on Tuesday.
