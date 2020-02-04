Global  

Disney Plus Has 26.5M Subscribers; Costs Weigh on Profit

Adjusted for one-time items, earnings came to $1.53 per share.

Analysts polled by FactSet expected earnings of $1.46.

Revenue rose 36% to $20.9 billion.

Wall Street expected revenue of $20.7 billion.

Disney shares rose 1.2% in after-hours trading to $146.50.
