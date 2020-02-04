Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Partial Iowa Caucus Results Released

Partial Iowa Caucus Results Released

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 02:18s - Published < > Embed
Partial Iowa Caucus Results Released

Partial Iowa Caucus Results Released

Nearly a day after they were due, Democrats have released only some of the results of the state’s caucus, leaving serious questions about the process to pick the candidate to take on President Donald Trump.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Iowa Democrats blame app 'coding issue' for vote-tallying delay

Iowa Democrats blame app 'coding issue' for vote-tallying delay· The app being used to tally and report Iowa caucus results was sending "only partial data" due to...
Business Insider - Published

Buttigieg leads Iowa caucus, Sanders second: partial results

Iowa Democratic Party starts releasing partial caucus results after daylong delay sparked by...
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •euronewsMediaite



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Trudginon1

Trudge ❌ The Storm Is Here. Enjoy The Show. ❌🇺🇸 BREAKING: Biden in Last Place! Democrats Release Partial Iowa Caucus Results - Buttigieg 27% - Sanders 25% - Warren… https://t.co/taE4eLVoLT 2 seconds ago

DinanElizabeth

Elizabeth Dinan RT @nytimes: As of 5:30 p.m. EST, here's who was leading the Iowa Democratic caucuses, according to partial results released on Tuesday. F… 7 seconds ago

OldKneePatch

Old Knee Patch RT @NevadaElJefe: BREAKING: Biden in Last Place! Democrats Release Partial Iowa Caucus Results - Buttigieg 27% - Sanders 25% - Warren 18% a… 7 seconds ago

MikeAinOz

Mike Allen RT @Mapbox: Partial results are coming in for #iowacaucus2020! Follow @nytimes for live results down to the precinct level and toggle bet… 12 seconds ago

chascar731

🇺🇸Deplorable Deputy🇺🇸 BREAKING: Biden in Last Place! Democrats Release Partial Iowa Caucus Results - Buttigieg 27% - Sanders 25% - Warren… https://t.co/7bZr5zFN01 29 seconds ago

AugustEve2012

Michael Hall Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders leading in partial Iowa caucus results in https://t.co/tfTjAryba2 40 seconds ago

chascar731

🇺🇸Deplorable Deputy🇺🇸 RT @MAGA2ARIGHTS: BREAKING: Biden in Last Place! Democrats Release Partial Iowa Caucus Results - Buttigieg 27% - Sanders 25% - Warren 18% a… 40 seconds ago

alistairpge

Alistair MacFadyen RT @EpochTimes: The Epoch Times @EpochTimes 📰 Today's Top News: 1. #Buttigieg Leads #IowaCaucuses Iowa Democratic Caucus, Sanders Second:… 52 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Frustration Persists After Iowa Caucuses [Video]Frustration Persists After Iowa Caucuses

Results finally started coming in for the Democratic presidential caucus nearly 24 hours after it ended. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports from Bettendorf, Iowa.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:06Published

Democrats lay big caucus egg: No results from Iowa election [Video]Democrats lay big caucus egg: No results from Iowa election

Democratic party officials in Iowa worked furiously Tuesday to deliver the delayed results of their first-in-the-nation caucus, as frustrated presidential candidates claimed momentum and plowed ahead..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.