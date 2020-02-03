Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Alphabet CEO Reveals YouTube's Revenue Earnings for the First Time The video-sharing website was purchased by Google back in 2006 for $1.65 billion.

It has now been revealed that YouTube generated over $15 billion in revenue last year.

The figure was revealed in a quarterly report by Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

The report is Pichai's first since taking over the role at Alphabet following Larry Page and Sergey Brin's decision to step down.

In 2019's last quarter, Pichai also revealed that YouTube made $4.72 billion.

For just advertising, he says that the video platform's 2019 monthly revenue was over $1 billion.

The numbers come after Pichai said there would be more transparency at Alphabet when he took over.
