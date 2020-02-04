Iowa Democratic Party Releases Partial Results of Chaotic Caucuses

Iowa Democratic Party Releases Partial Results of Chaotic Caucuses With 62% of precincts reporting, the results of the Iowa caucuses placed Pete Buttigieg in the lead.

Following closely behind Buttigieg is Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Neck and neck for third and fourth place are Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden, respectively.

Senator Amy Klobuchar followed the candidates in a distant fifth place.

The partial results came after a tense day of back and forth between Iowa party leaders and candidate campaign officials.

The process had been delayed due to reporting and tallying issues related to the first caucuses of the 2020 campaign season.

An app — reportedly created by the company Shadow Inc.

And implemented to report results— has been blamed for a majority of the issues.