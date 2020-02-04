Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Iowa Democratic Party Releases Partial Results of Chaotic Caucuses

Iowa Democratic Party Releases Partial Results of Chaotic Caucuses

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Iowa Democratic Party Releases Partial Results of Chaotic Caucuses

Iowa Democratic Party Releases Partial Results of Chaotic Caucuses

Iowa Democratic Party Releases Partial Results of Chaotic Caucuses With 62% of precincts reporting, the results of the Iowa caucuses placed Pete Buttigieg in the lead.

Following closely behind Buttigieg is Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Neck and neck for third and fourth place are Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden, respectively.

Senator Amy Klobuchar followed the candidates in a distant fifth place.

The partial results came after a tense day of back and forth between Iowa party leaders and candidate campaign officials.

The process had been delayed due to reporting and tallying issues related to the first caucuses of the 2020 campaign season.

An app — reportedly created by the company Shadow Inc.

And implemented to report results— has been blamed for a majority of the issues.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Iowa Democrats say partial caucus results coming late Tuesday afternoon

The Iowa Democratic Party says it will release partial results of Monday night's caucuses later...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphFXstreet.comNPRSeattle Times


Iowa caucus chaos due to 'coding error': Officials

Iowa Democratic Party to release partial results later on Tuesday after manually verifying data...
Al Jazeera - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

pgfunlimited

Dr. Pete Farnsworth PHD RT @TrumpsPrettyWom: 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Hilarious 😂🤣 Buttigieg and Sanders leading Iowa Democratic caucuses, as party releases initial results after… 4 seconds ago

CrystalRose126

Crystal Rose RT @jaketapper: Iowa Democratic party releases 62% of the vote -- delegates: Buttigeig - 26.9% Sanders -25.1% Warren - 18.3% Biden 15.6% 40 seconds ago

jassssk

jas RT @mj_lee: Iowa Democratic Party releases state delegate equivalents, with only 62% of precincts reporting: Buttigieg 26.9% Sanders 25.1… 1 minute ago

Hapjamlaw

Jim Lawrence RT @dailykos: Iowa Democratic Party finally releases some caucus results, but it's too little, too late https://t.co/EipYYgq3lB 1 minute ago

JRutherdale

Jay Rutherdale Iowa Democratic Party finally releases some caucus results, but it's too little, too late https://t.co/tnj0eJvzaF 2 minutes ago

Theosochill

Being My Own Hero Iowa Democratic Party releases state delegate equivalents, with only 62% of precincts reporting 24 hours later is a… https://t.co/ZXeWOlnc5X 2 minutes ago

InLikeA_Lion

St0rmyT ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ RT @asheborn57: The DNC will never allow either of these to be their candidate. Never. Buttigieg and Sanders leading Iowa Democratic caucus… 2 minutes ago

0201sheilak

Sheila Poland Iowa Democratic Party releases the majority of caucus results - ABC News - via @ABC https://t.co/wWMufZVBed 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Democrats lay big caucus egg: No results from Iowa election [Video]Democrats lay big caucus egg: No results from Iowa election

Democratic party officials in Iowa worked furiously Tuesday to deliver the delayed results of their first-in-the-nation caucus, as frustrated presidential candidates claimed momentum and plowed ahead..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:56Published

Bizarre, Chaotic Iowa Caucus: Buttigieg Leads, Biden Lollygags [Video]Bizarre, Chaotic Iowa Caucus: Buttigieg Leads, Biden Lollygags

Pete Buttigieg took a narrow lead in the first batch of long-delayed results from the chaotic Iowa Democratic Party caucuses on Tuesday. But Reuters reports former Vice President Joe Biden trailed..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.