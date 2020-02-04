Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Joe Biden > Bizarre, Chaotic Iowa Caucus: Buttigieg Leads, Biden Lollygags

Bizarre, Chaotic Iowa Caucus: Buttigieg Leads, Biden Lollygags

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Bizarre, Chaotic Iowa Caucus: Buttigieg Leads, Biden Lollygags

Bizarre, Chaotic Iowa Caucus: Buttigieg Leads, Biden Lollygags

Pete Buttigieg took a narrow lead in the first batch of long-delayed results from the chaotic Iowa Democratic Party caucuses on Tuesday.

But Reuters reports former Vice President Joe Biden trailed badly in fourth place with about 62% of precincts reporting.

US Senator Bernie Sanders was a close second place and US Senator Elizabeth Warren placed third in the first results.

The results were released nearly 21 hours after Iowans poured into more than 1,600 public locations to caucus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Buttigieg takes lead in first Iowa results after presidential caucus chaos

Pete Buttigieg took the lead in the first batch of long-delayed results from the chaotic Iowa...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Bizarre, Chaotic Iowa Caucus: Buttigieg Leads, Biden Lollygags: https://t.co/CrTlTntdjG #Buttigieg #DonaldTrump 11 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Frustration Persists After Iowa Caucuses [Video]Frustration Persists After Iowa Caucuses

Results finally started coming in for the Democratic presidential caucus nearly 24 hours after it ended. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports from Bettendorf, Iowa.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:06Published

Buttigieg, Sanders Leading in Early Iowa Caucus Results [Video]Buttigieg, Sanders Leading in Early Iowa Caucus Results

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are the initial leaders of the Iowa Democratic caucuses with 62 percent of precincts reporting.

Credit: WHO     Duration: 02:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.