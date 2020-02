On Strike at Strippit: Tensions Turn Dangerous

NEXT TONIGHT -- APEACEFUL PROTESTTURNS VIOLENT...WHEN A SEMI-TRUCKPLOWS THROUGH APICKET LINE.HERE'S 7 EYEWITNESSNEWS REPORTERHANNAH BUEHLER.33101IT WASN'T EVEN NINEWHOLE SECONDSBEFORE THE GUYDECIDED TO SHIFTGEARS AND DRIVERIGHT THROUGH USTHAT GUY HAD NOINTENTION OFSTOPPING----HE DIDN'TCARE WHO WAS IN THEWAYPICKETING WORKERSRUN BEHIND ASEMI---ONE MANCLINGING TO THEFRONT OF THE 18WHEELERMOMENTS AFTERPOLICE SAY ITPLOWED THROUGH ALINE OF PICKETERSAROUND 8 THISMORNINGA STRIKING WORKERAT STRIPPITMANUFACTURING INAKRON TOOK THISCELL PHONE VIDEO.POLICE SAY THEEMPLOYEES WEREPEACEFULLYPROTESTING A NEWCONTRACT PROPOSALWHEN THE DRIVER OFTHE SEMI... WHO WASDELIVERINGPRODUCT..

HIT THREEPEOPLE.IT WAS SHOCKINGNO BODY THOUGHTTHEY WOULD DRIVERIGHT THROUGH USROBERT KOZAKGRABBED HIS CELLPHONE AND STARTEDRECORDINGI WAS PRETTYFLUSTERED I GOTVIDEO OF IT DRIVINGAWAY BECAUSE THEREWAS NOTHING ELSE ICO9ULD DOWHEN KOZAK CAUGHTUP TO HIS COWORKER---HE WASFACE DOWN ON THEGROUND...POLICE SAY ALL THREEPEOPLE WERE TAKENTO THE HOSPITAL BUTARE EXPECTED TO BEOKAY....ROSE WIND WORKS ATTHE PLANT.

SHE SAYSIT COULD HAVE BEEN ALOT WORSEMY KIDS WERE OUTHERE YESTERDAYTHIS IS A FAMILY EVENTIT AFFECTSEVERYBODYIF MY KIDS WERE OUTHERE IT WOUD HAVEBEEN A COMPLETELYDIFFERENT STORYPOLICE ARRESTEDAND CHARGED THEDRIVER OF THE SEMIWITH RECKLESSENDANGERMENTAND IMPOUNDED THESEMIWE REACHED OUT TOSTRIPPIT AND LEFT AVOICE MAILWE HAVEN'T HEARDBACK