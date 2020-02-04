A Look At The Iowa Caucus Confusion 3 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:59s - Published A Look At The Iowa Caucus Confusion A glitch an app meant to hep tabulate results was blamed for a major delay in reporting those results at the Iowa Democratic caucuses. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

