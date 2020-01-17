'I will vote to acquit' -Sen. Susan Collins

After Collins, it appears to leave the vote of only one other Republican, Senator Mitt Romney, in play.

His office said only that he would make a floor speech before the vote.

Several of Trump's fellow Republicans said they disapproved of his efforts to pressure Ukraine last summer to investigate a political rival.

But they said those actions were not serious enough to remove him from office.

Others in the Republican-controlled chamber said voters would have a chance to render a verdict on Trump in the November presidential election.