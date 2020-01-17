'I will vote to acquit' -Sen. Susan Collins

Global  

Senator Susan Collins, one of a handful of moderate Republicans, said she would vote for President Donald Trump's acquittal in his impeachment trial.
After Collins, it appears to leave the vote of only one other Republican, Senator Mitt Romney, in play.

His office said only that he would make a floor speech before the vote.

Several of Trump's fellow Republicans said they disapproved of his efforts to pressure Ukraine last summer to investigate a political rival.

But they said those actions were not serious enough to remove him from office.

Others in the Republican-controlled chamber said voters would have a chance to render a verdict on Trump in the November presidential election.



