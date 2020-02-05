The Hosts Of "Black Girl Podcast" Have A Conversation About Their Hit Audio Series

The "Black Girl Podcast" is an audio series created by Scottie Beam, Gia Peppers, Sapphira, Bex and Alysha P.

After the five media phenoms met and became friends at hip hop's most iconic station, Hot 97, they decided to make their hilarious conversations about life issues, sisterhood, pop culture, love and growth to the public.

Every week, their differing opinions and experiences lead them to understand themselves, and the world around them, a little bit better.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

