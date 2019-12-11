Global  

Pelosi Shreds Trump Speech

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ripped the text of President Trump’s State of the Union address after his speech’s conclusion.
Trump snubs Pelosi, she tears up his speech as impeachment trial nears end

A bitter feud between U.S. President Donald Trump and top Democrat Nancy Pelosi boiled over at his...
On eve of expected acquittal, Trump snubs Pelosi, assails Democrats

U.S. President Donald Trump, emerging from the shadow of impeachment, on Tuesday stared down...
Donald Trump lashes out at Democrats as impeachment proceedings continue [Video]Donald Trump lashes out at Democrats as impeachment proceedings continue

Donald Trump reacted angrily in a speech after Nancy Pelosi formally requested impeachment articles be drafted. In a speech he calls Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, a..

