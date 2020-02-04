Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes
Trump Delivers State of the Union
as Impeachment Trial Concludes President Donald Trump delivered his
third address the night before he is likely to
be acquitted by the Republican controlled Senate.
He began his address to
chants by his Republican
supporters of "fours more years." Trump touted a "blue collar boom,"
in which unemployment has fallen
to record lows and wages have increased.
Hot button topics that Trump
touched on during his address
included education, healthcare,
immigration, big pharma and abortion.
Trump recognized controversial
radio host Rush Limbaugh, who was
recently diagnosed with stage four cancer.
Trump awarded Limbaugh with
the Presidential Medal of Freedom
in the Congressional chamber.
Trump also reiterated his support
of the Second Amendment, prayer in schools
and the effort to "plant an American flag" on Mars.
He did not make a single
mention of the impeachment trial.
Two volatile moments of the
evening occurred when Trump
appeared to snub Speaker
Pelosi's offer of a handshake and when Pelosi tore Trump's speech in
half at the conclusion of his address.