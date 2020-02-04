Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes

Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes President Donald Trump delivered his third address the night before he is likely to be acquitted by the Republican controlled Senate.

He began his address to chants by his Republican supporters of "fours more years." Trump touted a "blue collar boom," in which unemployment has fallen to record lows and wages have increased.

Hot button topics that Trump touched on during his address included education, healthcare, immigration, big pharma and abortion.

Trump recognized controversial radio host Rush Limbaugh, who was recently diagnosed with stage four cancer.

Trump awarded Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the Congressional chamber.

Trump also reiterated his support of the Second Amendment, prayer in schools and the effort to "plant an American flag" on Mars.

He did not make a single mention of the impeachment trial.

Two volatile moments of the evening occurred when Trump appeared to snub Speaker Pelosi's offer of a handshake and when Pelosi tore Trump's speech in half at the conclusion of his address.