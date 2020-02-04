Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes

Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes

Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes

Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes President Donald Trump delivered his third address the night before he is likely to be acquitted by the Republican controlled Senate.

He began his address to chants by his Republican supporters of "fours more years." Trump touted a "blue collar boom," in which unemployment has fallen to record lows and wages have increased.

Hot button topics that Trump touched on during his address included education, healthcare, immigration, big pharma and abortion.

Trump recognized controversial radio host Rush Limbaugh, who was recently diagnosed with stage four cancer.

Trump awarded Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the Congressional chamber.

Trump also reiterated his support of the Second Amendment, prayer in schools and the effort to "plant an American flag" on Mars.

He did not make a single mention of the impeachment trial.

Two volatile moments of the evening occurred when Trump appeared to snub Speaker Pelosi's offer of a handshake and when Pelosi tore Trump's speech in half at the conclusion of his address.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Chief Justice Roberts to attend Trump's State of the Union amid impeachment trial

Chief Justice Roberts to attend Trump's State of the Union amid impeachment trial
euronews - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesNew Zealand HeraldCBS NewsSBSNYTimes.comIndependent


How Has Impeachment Impacted Past State Of The Union Addresses?

How Has Impeachment Impacted Past State Of The Union Addresses?Watch VideoThis is a big week for President Trump: He will deliver his State of the Union address...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •News24SBSbizjournalsNYTimes.comNew Zealand Herald



You Might Like


Tweets about this

FlipTheScript8

Flip The [email protected]## ⚓🌎🙏🇺🇸🆓⚓🐘💡🏈🔄🏀⚾⚽📷🐤🌊 RT @NPR: Missed President Trump's #SOTU address tonight? NPR reporters and editors have annotated his speech with analysis and fact checks… 4 seconds ago

laeddany

#F_ckotomusResister RT @axidentaliberal: I intend to make this the last #StateOfTheUnion from a president who is #ImpeachedForLife Along with all of the compl… 10 seconds ago

cprfirstaidaed

cprfirstaidaed RT @nowthisnews: DEM RESPONDS TO TRUMP: Michigan's trail-blazing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers the Democratic response to the State of the… 10 seconds ago

Rob_Andrews858

Rob Andrews RT @hollyotterbein: Bernie Sanders delivers a response to President Trump’s State of the Union address: “Trump has told the American people… 12 seconds ago

rsaamodt1

Lily RT @WSPA7: U.S. Army veteran Tony Rankins and Border Patrol Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz will be among Pres. Trump's guests tonight as he delive… 18 seconds ago

AckersonBarbara

barbara ackerson RT @NPR: President Trump brought up the issue of religious liberty during his #SOTU address. Trump has claimed public schools often stop s… 21 seconds ago

EOLeinberger

TexasLady RT @Trey_VonDinkis: . 🇺🇸 SOTU 2020 - PELOSI SNUBBED TRUMP with SHORTENED INTRO Pelosi Snubbed Trump with a Disrespectful, Shortened & Im… 26 seconds ago

BillHolman4

Bill Holman RT @NPR: President Trump made an "ironclad pledge" to protect people with pre-existing conditions. But his administration is arguing in fe… 36 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Ripped Up Trump's Speech [Video]House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Ripped Up Trump's Speech

After President Donald Trump gave his State of the Union address, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave a surprising gesture. She ripped up a printed copy of his speech and tossed it aside as the president..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Bitter Divide Of Congress On Display During State Of The Union [Video]Bitter Divide Of Congress On Display During State Of The Union

Sandwiched between the chaotic Iowa caucuses and end of the impeachment trial, the State of the Union address was certain to be full of drama and theatrics.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.