Iowa Democratic Party Partially Release Caucus Results

Iowa Democratic Party Partially Release Caucus ResultsOrganizers blamed the delay on a coding glitch.
Iowa Dem chair: Delayed results unacceptable

The Iowa Democratic party began releasing caucus results Tuesday afternoon, a day after technical...
USATODAY.com - Published

Iowa Democratic presidential caucus results delayed over 'quality checks'

The results of Iowa's Democratic presidential caucuses have been delayed because of "quality checks"...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Denver PostCBC.ca



suffraggette

Chris Romero RT @joshjame: Warren on Iowa Democratic Party’s plan to partially release caucus data: “I just don’t understand what that means to release… 5 minutes ago


Bloomberg To Spend Twice As Much Money On TV Ads After Iowa [Video]Bloomberg To Spend Twice As Much Money On TV Ads After Iowa

Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg said he will double his TV ad spending. According to Reuters, he will also expand his staff after Iowa failed to announce its caucuses results...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Iowans React to App Difficulties and Caucus Process [Video]Iowans React to App Difficulties and Caucus Process

Other than the app problems experienced at precincts across the state, Iowa caucus-goers say it was overall a good experience.

Credit: WHO     Duration: 01:41Published

