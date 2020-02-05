Global  

Nancy Pelosi Rips Up Trump's State of the Union Speech On the eve of President Donald Trump's likely acquittal of his impeachment charges, Speaker Pelosi tore his speech in half just as he concluded with the words, "the best is yet to come." Speaker Pelosi then waved the ripped copy of Trump's speech towards the visitor's gallery.

Earlier in the evening Trump appeared to snub Pelosi's offer of a handshake.

This wasn't the only act of defiance by Democrats during Trump's contentious State of the Union.

Congressman Tim Ryan walked out.

Rep.

Tim Ryan, (OH, D), Twitter
