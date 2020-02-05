Nancy Pelosi Rips Up Trump's State of the Union Speech
Nancy Pelosi Rips Up
Trump's State of
the Union Speech On the eve of President Donald Trump's
likely acquittal of his impeachment charges, Speaker Pelosi tore his speech in half
just as he concluded with the words,
"the best is yet to come." Speaker Pelosi then
waved the ripped copy of Trump's
speech towards the visitor's gallery.
Earlier in the evening Trump
appeared to snub Pelosi's offer of a handshake.
This wasn't the only act of defiance
by Democrats during Trump's
contentious State of the Union.
Congressman Tim Ryan walked out.
Rep.
Tim Ryan,
(OH, D), Twitter