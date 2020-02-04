Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rahul Roy RECREATES Iconic Aashiqui Moment With Kammo Bua | The Kapil Sharma Show

Rahul Roy RECREATES Iconic Aashiqui Moment With Kammo Bua | The Kapil Sharma Show

Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Rahul Roy RECREATES Iconic Aashiqui Moment With Kammo Bua | The Kapil Sharma Show

Rahul Roy RECREATES Iconic Aashiqui Moment With Kammo Bua | The Kapil Sharma Show

Rahul Roy romances Kammu Bua aka Bharti Singh where he recreates the iconic pose from the movie Aashiqui.

Watch the video to know more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rahul Roy, Annu Aggarwal CELEBRATE 30 Years Of Aashiqui On The Kapil Sharma Show [Video]Rahul Roy, Annu Aggarwal CELEBRATE 30 Years Of Aashiqui On The Kapil Sharma Show

The 90s blockbuster musical romantic drama film Aashiqui, started a new trend in 1990 which was directed by Mahesh Bhatt, starring Rahul Roy, Anu Aggarwal and Deepak Tijori celebrated its 30 years in a..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.