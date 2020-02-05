Trump snubs Pelosi, she tears up his speech

In the chamber where U.S. President Donald Trump was voted to be impeached partisan bitterness was on display during his State of the Union on Tuesday (3 February).

Trump snubbed a handshake from top Democrat Nancy Pelosi while Republicans gave him standing ovations and a loud cheer: "Four more years." It was raw division a day before a Senate vote very likely to acquit Trump.

The president didn't mention his impeachment during the address instead, he struck a positive tone and made the case for a second term.

He presented himself as a big step up from his predecessor Barack Obama.

Trump argued he'd revived the United States, boosting the economy and increasing jobs.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAYING: "In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American decline and we have rejected the downsizing of America's destiny.

We have totally rejected the downsizing." However, the economy so far has fallen short of Trump's promises last year it grew 2.3 percent.

Trump vowed it would hit 3 percent.

Trump talked of stronger diplomatic relations with China, as well as a trade deal with Beijing and leading a mutli nation coalition against embattled quote 'Socialist dictator' of Nicolas Maduro.

He then turned to a surprise guest visitor.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAYING: "Joining us in the gallery is the true and legitimate president of Venezuela, Juan Guaido..." Guaido is the Venezuela's opposition leader in a rare moment, he drew applause from both parties in the chamber.

Trump also dipped into plans for a second term to stop Democrat plans for healthcare expansion: (SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAYING: "There are those who want to take away your health care, take away your doctor and abolish private insurance entirely.

To those watching at home tonight, I want you to know we will never let socialism destroy American healthcare." He then paused to award a surprise medal of freedom to longtime supporter, conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Trump also turned to a familiar theme restricting the flow of people across the southern border (SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAYING: "Stand with me and pass legislation to prohibit free government health care for illegal aliens... as we speak a long, tall and very powerful wall is being built" Pelosi shook her head as spoke of his views on immigration.

As for the Democrats response, Pelosi made her message clear ripping up her copy of Trump's speech.