Sanders says Iowa caucus debacle 'disconcerting'

Sanders says Iowa caucus debacle 'disconcerting'

Sanders says Iowa caucus debacle 'disconcerting'

Before official results were initially reported on Tuesday, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on a plane on the way to New Hampshire said he was disappointed by the delay in results from the Iowa caucus, a day after the party suffered technical problems which held up vote counting.
Sanders says Iowa caucus debacle 'disconcerting'

Before official results were initially reported on Tuesday, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on a plane on the way to New Hampshire said he was disappointed by the delay in results from..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:37Published

