Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Concerns of virus outbreak on ship docked in HK

Concerns of virus outbreak on ship docked in HK

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Concerns of virus outbreak on ship docked in HK

Concerns of virus outbreak on ship docked in HK

The World Dream, a cruise ship with 1800 passengers on board, docked at Hong Kong&apos;s Kai Tak Cruise Terminal on Wednesday (February 5) amid concerns of coronavirus infection on board.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

andyS_64

Proud EU citizen. Always. 🐟 🇪🇺 Concerns of #WuhanCoronavirus outbreak on yet another cruise ship — this one docked in Hong Kong [Video] Nope, sti… https://t.co/h5OfQuvJpa 2 hours ago

rhcm123

Robert Marchini RT @business: "We're free." Passengers who’ve been kept on a cruise ship near Rome due to concerns over a coronavirus outbreak have been al… 4 days ago

Al_Brambilla

Alberto Brambilla RT @aspeciale: Passengers who’ve been kept on a cruise ship near Rome due to concerns over a coronavirus outbreak have been allowed to leav… 5 days ago

aspeciale

Alessandro Speciale Passengers who’ve been kept on a cruise ship near Rome due to concerns over a coronavirus outbreak have been allowe… https://t.co/H9VDrVQdFM 5 days ago

BloombergAsia

Bloomberg Asia Passengers who’ve been kept on a cruise ship near Rome due to concerns over a coronavirus outbreak have been allowe… https://t.co/baSouLjdc3 5 days ago

BloombergAU

Bloomberg Australia Passengers who’ve been kept on a cruise ship near Rome due to concerns over a coronavirus outbreak have been allowe… https://t.co/6tNiy05Td5 5 days ago

business

Bloomberg "We're free." Passengers who’ve been kept on a cruise ship near Rome due to concerns over a coronavirus outbreak ha… https://t.co/psNXLQUJBe 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Concerns Prompts Big Changes On Entering U.S. Starting Sunday [Video]Coronavirus Concerns Prompts Big Changes On Entering U.S. Starting Sunday

The coronavirus outbreak continues to grow. In China, the virus has killed at least 259 people and infected nearly 12,000.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:27Published

Plane With Americans Leaving Wuhan Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Lands In Alaska [Video]Plane With Americans Leaving Wuhan Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Lands In Alaska

Wednesday morning, the U.K.'s British Airways, Indonesia's Lion Air and South Korea's Seoul Air all announced they will no longer be traveling to China until concerns over the virus have lessened.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.