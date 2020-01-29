Concerns of virus outbreak on ship docked in HK

The World Dream, a cruise ship with 1800 passengers on board, docked at Hong Kong's Kai Tak Cruise Terminal on Wednesday (February 5) amid concerns of coronavirus infection on board.



Tweets about this Proud EU citizen. Always. 🐟 🇪🇺 Concerns of #WuhanCoronavirus outbreak on yet another cruise ship — this one docked in Hong Kong [Video] Nope, sti… https://t.co/h5OfQuvJpa 2 hours ago Robert Marchini RT @business: "We're free." Passengers who’ve been kept on a cruise ship near Rome due to concerns over a coronavirus outbreak have been al… 4 days ago Alberto Brambilla RT @aspeciale: Passengers who’ve been kept on a cruise ship near Rome due to concerns over a coronavirus outbreak have been allowed to leav… 5 days ago Alessandro Speciale Passengers who’ve been kept on a cruise ship near Rome due to concerns over a coronavirus outbreak have been allowe… https://t.co/H9VDrVQdFM 5 days ago Bloomberg Asia Passengers who’ve been kept on a cruise ship near Rome due to concerns over a coronavirus outbreak have been allowe… https://t.co/baSouLjdc3 5 days ago Bloomberg Australia Passengers who’ve been kept on a cruise ship near Rome due to concerns over a coronavirus outbreak have been allowe… https://t.co/6tNiy05Td5 5 days ago Bloomberg "We're free." Passengers who’ve been kept on a cruise ship near Rome due to concerns over a coronavirus outbreak ha… https://t.co/psNXLQUJBe 5 days ago