Rajinikanth backs CAA, says no threat to Muslims due to the law

Rajinikanth backs CAA, says no threat to Muslims due to the law

Rajinikanth backs CAA, says no threat to Muslims due to the law | OneIndia News

Rajinikanth backs CAA and NPR, PM Modi announces Ram Temple construction trust, Owaisi questions timing of Temple Trust announcement, Amit Shah welcomes decision to include Dait member on Ram temple trust, Which party does Shaheen Bagh shooter belong to?, Kejriwal will let voters decide if he is a 'terrorist' and more news
'If Muslims get affected, I'll be first to step up': Rajinikanth bats for CAA, says law is no threat to Indian citizens

Massive protests have emerged across the country against the CAA and the NRC.
India citizenship law: Media accused of pro-government coverage

Media coverage of protests against citizenship law generally promotes government views, say press freedom advocates.

Media coverage of protests against citizenship law generally promotes government views, say press freedom advocates.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:37Published

Nitish Kumar says Prahant Kishore can stay in the party or leave | OneIndia News [Video]Nitish Kumar says Prahant Kishore can stay in the party or leave | OneIndia News

INDIA SUMMONS PAK DIPLOMAT, PROTESTS HINDU WOMAN'S KIDNAPPING: SOURCES, BCCI: PCB WELCOME TO HOST ASIA CUP. GOVERNOR DRIVEN OUT OF CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY EVENT FOR ABHIJIT BANERJEE, AFTER PRASHANT..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:35Published

