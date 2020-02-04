Prince Charles joined by Katy Perry at trust reception

The Prince of Wales has named pop star Katy Perry as a new ambassador of his British Asian Trust in a major drive against child-trafficking.

The US star joined Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at a black-tie reception and dinner at Banqueting House in London.

During her speech, Perry revealed the Prince of Wales asked her to sing to his plants.

Report by Connerv.

